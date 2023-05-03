Creditcoin (CTC) Hits Market Cap of $72.71 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $72.71 million and approximately $46.77 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003514 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009821 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

