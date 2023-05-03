Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and $45.32 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003506 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000692 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

