Critical Comparison: Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) versus Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) and Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Monster Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Monster Beverage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Reed’s and Monster Beverage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Monster Beverage 0 5 13 0 2.72

Earnings & Valuation

Monster Beverage has a consensus target price of $56.19, suggesting a potential downside of 2.34%. Given Monster Beverage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monster Beverage is more favorable than Reed’s.

This table compares Reed’s and Monster Beverage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $50.78 million 0.14 -$19.22 million ($8.99) -0.30 Monster Beverage $6.31 billion 9.53 $1.19 billion $1.12 51.61

Monster Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monster Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and Monster Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Monster Beverage 18.88% 17.32% 14.51%

Risk & Volatility

Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monster Beverage has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monster Beverage beats Reed’s on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reed’s

(Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors. The Strategic Brands segment sells concentrates and beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations. The Other segment consists of certain products sold by its subsidiary, American Fruits and Flavors LLC to independent third-party customers. The company was founded on April 25, 1990, and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

