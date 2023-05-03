Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Down 6.8% in April

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ CRWS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,599. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 55,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

