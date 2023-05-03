Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Cummins by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $1,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $227.64 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

