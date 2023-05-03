Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $227.64 on Wednesday. Cummins has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.22.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49,843 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cummins by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,194,000 after acquiring an additional 43,461 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Cummins by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 369,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.