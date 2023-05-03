CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Douglas D. Clark Buys 8,340 Shares

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) CEO Douglas D. Clark bought 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $13,344.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CURO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 71,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,375. The company has a market cap of $65.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.84. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. CURO Group had a negative return on equity of 71.92% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter worth $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Direct Lending Canada Direct Lending, and Canada POS Lending. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

