CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCG) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.88

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CVC Income & Growth Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CVCG opened at GBX 94.76 ($1.18) on Wednesday. CVC Income & Growth has a 52 week low of GBX 85.96 ($1.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 102.54 ($1.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £122.73 million and a PE ratio of -742.31.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.