CVR Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

CVR Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVR Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 80.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect CVR Energy to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. 1,255,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,532. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $43.61.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth $255,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the second quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CVI. StockNews.com started coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

