CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $66,076.08 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

