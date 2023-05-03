Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $49,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 12.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DHR traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.91. The company has a market cap of $183.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

