Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Up 6.0% in April

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daseke

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Daseke by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Daseke by 475.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 109.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen increased their target price on Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Daseke Price Performance

Shares of DSKE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,767. Daseke has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $9.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Daseke had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daseke Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.