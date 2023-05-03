Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of -2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.
In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,241,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,921,119.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $59,140.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,225,206.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,126 shares of company stock valued at $721,856. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Bank of America cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
