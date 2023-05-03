Decred (DCR) Trading Down 7% Over Last Week

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $262.80 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $17.61 or 0.00060332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00139961 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00033375 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00037888 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003445 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000530 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,922,339 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

