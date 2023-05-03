DeepOnion Reaches Market Cap of $782,935.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $782,935.44 and approximately $1,544.06 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00140412 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00060471 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00033586 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00038152 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000533 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,916,340 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

