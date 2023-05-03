Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $383.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

