DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

XRAY stock opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $42.58.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

