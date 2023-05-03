Desjardins Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.30 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.08 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$5.58 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$223.40.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$204.73 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$170.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$209.57. The stock has a market cap of C$35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$196.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$197.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

In other news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$5,850,000.00. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

