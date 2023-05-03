Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. 2,997,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,710,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 target price on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $635.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $64,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. 42.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.