Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.20

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 13245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About Destiny Media Technologies

(Get Rating)

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.