Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,939 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PDD were worth $149,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in PDD by 225.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,204 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in PDD by 396.7% during the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $244,881,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,558 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 5,578,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.84. 2,385,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,885,896. The company has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.80.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.90.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

