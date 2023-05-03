Deutsche Bank AG Buys 3,590 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MSCI were worth $142,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in MSCI by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in MSCI by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in MSCI by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in MSCI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MSCI by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.22.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $469.89. 136,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,943. The company’s 50-day moving average is $530.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.24. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

