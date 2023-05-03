Deutsche Bank AG Has $121.48 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,213 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of Dollar General worth $121,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DG traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.01. The stock had a trading volume of 275,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.88.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

