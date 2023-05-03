Deutsche Bank AG Has $134.96 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of HCA Healthcare worth $134,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 7,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total value of $2,045,681.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,408 shares of company stock worth $15,563,679 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.87. The company had a trading volume of 395,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $294.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.83.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

