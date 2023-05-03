Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 150,962 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.46% of Keysight Technologies worth $139,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

KEYS stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $143.44. The company had a trading volume of 334,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,190. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.68 and its 200 day moving average is $168.07. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

