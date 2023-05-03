Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 3,700

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,250 ($40.60) to GBX 3,700 ($46.23) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.98) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,600 ($44.98) to GBX 3,750 ($46.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,450 ($30.61) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,595 ($44.92).

WIZZ stock traded down GBX 15.83 ($0.20) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,030.17 ($37.86). 406,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,765.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,456.84. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 1,320 ($16.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,231 ($40.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.56.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

