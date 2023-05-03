Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Target Price to $165.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RGEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

RGEN stock traded up $6.90 on Wednesday, reaching $164.13. 151,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.90 and a 200-day moving average of $175.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $262.26.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Repligen by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Repligen by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

