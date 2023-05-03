DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $135.31

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.31 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 125.60 ($1.57). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 126 ($1.57), with a volume of 149,645 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.44) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

DFS Furniture Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.61, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £299.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,066.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70.

DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,166.67%.

In related news, insider Gill Barr bought 15,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £127.85 ($159.73) per share, with a total value of £1,988,962.45 ($2,484,960.58). Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About DFS Furniture

(Get Rating)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.