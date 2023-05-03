DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $135.31

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.31 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 125.60 ($1.57). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 126 ($1.57), with a volume of 149,645 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.44) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
DFS Furniture Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.61, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £299.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,066.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70.
DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Gill Barr bought 15,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £127.85 ($159.73) per share, with a total value of £1,988,962.45 ($2,484,960.58). Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.
About DFS Furniture
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.
