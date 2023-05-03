DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Update

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,300 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 747,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

DHI Group Price Performance

NYSE DHX remained flat at $3.52 on Wednesday. 132,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,075. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.91 million, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.92 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 2.07%. Analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHX shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on DHI Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in DHI Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DHI Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DHI Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DHI Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.