Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.96. 241,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.83. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,343 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 30.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.55.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

