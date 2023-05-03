DigitalBridge Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,464 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the typical volume of 2,309 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 5.6 %

DBRG stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.01. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

