Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Purchased by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 111.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Diodes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes stock opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.95.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

In other Diodes news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,957 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,685 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

