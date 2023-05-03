Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Shares Up 0%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.17. 445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

Direxion World Without Waste ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.