Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Shares Up 0%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.17. 445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.
Direxion World Without Waste ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17.
