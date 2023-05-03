DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Price Performance
Shares of TSE:DRT opened at C$0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 549.46. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.40.
About DIRTT Environmental Solutions
Featured Stories
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.