DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DRT opened at C$0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 549.46. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.40.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

