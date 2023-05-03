Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on May 31st

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE:DIV traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.99. 15,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,148. The firm has a market cap of C$423.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.53. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$2.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Pi Financial raised their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.30 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

