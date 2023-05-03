DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $63.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.69.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

DocuSign Trading Down 2.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.88, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $92.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

