DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $63.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.69.
DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.88, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $92.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
