Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86.

Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.1435 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

