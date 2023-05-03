DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. DoubleDown Interactive had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 72.88%. The business had revenue of $76.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. On average, analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDI opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $401.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.25 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

