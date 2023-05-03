Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Dover Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DOV opened at $144.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

