Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.80

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.72, with a volume of 80542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.46.

RDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

