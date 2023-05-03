Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Short Interest Down 10.1% in April

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,180,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 15,780,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Dropbox Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,584,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,104. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Dropbox
In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $41,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 662,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,901,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $41,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 662,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 531,073 shares of company stock valued at $11,519,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Dropbox
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dropbox by 184.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Dropbox by 15.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 149,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Dropbox by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
