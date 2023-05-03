Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Short Interest Down 10.1% in April

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,180,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 15,780,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,584,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,104. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Dropbox

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $41,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 662,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,901,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $41,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 662,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 531,073 shares of company stock valued at $11,519,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dropbox by 184.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Dropbox by 15.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 149,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Dropbox by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Recommended Stories

