Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 466,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,373,000 after buying an additional 29,134 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

MEDP stock opened at $200.28 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.99 and a 1-year high of $241.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The company had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.