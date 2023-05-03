Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) PT Raised to GBX 1,330 at Berenberg Bank

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,240 ($15.49) to GBX 1,330 ($16.62) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($14.12) to GBX 1,150 ($14.37) in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dunelm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Investec upgraded Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group Price Performance

Shares of DNLMY stock remained flat at $14.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 734. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.