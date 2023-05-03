DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,344. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.