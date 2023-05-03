DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:DD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,344. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
