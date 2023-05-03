DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.38. 1,529,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.