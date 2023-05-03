DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Up 7.4% in April

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,900 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 442,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXPE shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.91. 9,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.