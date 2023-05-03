Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,204,547 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 541% from the previous session’s volume of 343,663 shares.The stock last traded at $11.40 and had previously closed at $11.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $694.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

