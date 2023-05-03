e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Down to $91.74

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.74, but opened at $88.00. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $89.13, with a volume of 324,016 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 107.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,068,189.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,487,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,068,189.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,487,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,135 shares of company stock valued at $20,431,233. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

