Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

EGBN has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

EGBN opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $686.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.07.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,453,000 after buying an additional 77,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,186,000 after buying an additional 67,255 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

