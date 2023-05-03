Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,322,213. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.
Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company
In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
